Narrative Coffee celebrates grand opening in downtown Paso Robles

A new downtown Paso Robles coffee shop is giving book lovers another reason to sit back and stay awhile.

Narrative Coffee celebrated its grand opening weekend Sunday, connecting directly to Spare Time Books.

The storybook-inspired space offers coffee, tea, espresso drinks, chai and matcha, along with baked goods and other treats.

Owner Carla Cary said the shop was designed to take on a different feel depending on who walks through the door.

"The aesthetic of the shop really changes depending on who's in the shop. Right? Some people come in and I get old English pub, I get tavern, I get a European Parisian cafe, I get a storybook fairy tale. And so I wanted it to feel like a whimsical place where you're kind of stepping into your own story."

The grand opening celebration included music, coffee, pastries and plenty of surprises.