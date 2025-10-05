Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nipomo fundraiser supports domestic violence survivors through Lumina Alliance

The "Lumina Days" event at Dana Adobe raised funds for emergency housing, therapy and prevention education services provided by Lumina Alliance throughout San Luis Obispo County
KSBY
A day of "fun, fashion and philanthropy" took center stage in Nipomo as the community rallied to support survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence.

A fundraiser called "Lumina Days" was held at the Dana Adobe Saturday, benefiting the mission to support and empower survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence throughout San Luis Obispo County.

"We have community support for survivors throughout the county. And by showing up here today, people are saying, you know, I believe you as a victim. You matter, and we want to be here to support you," Jennifer Adams, CEO of Lumina Allliance said.

"It's so wonderful to have so many people supporting Lumina Alliance. I mean, the amount of prevention and education and care that Lumina Alliance provides is awesome," San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart said.

The fundraiser's proceeds support Lumina Alliance's free, life-saving services, including emergency and transitional housing, therapy, and prevention education.

The event demonstrated the community's commitment to standing with survivors and ensuring they have access to critical resources and support services.

