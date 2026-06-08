One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria

One person died in a single-vehicle collision in Santa Maria on Monday, June 8, at approximately 12:51 a.m.

According to a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department, officers responded to the reported crash on the 800 block of Black Road.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Black Road before veering into the northbound lane and entering a water ditch, where it struck a power pole.

The driver, a 38-year-old Santa Maria resident, was the only occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.