OperaSLO brings large-scale ‘The Mikado’ production to San Luis Obispo

Opera San Luis Obispo is bringing a large-scale production of “The Mikado” to the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo this weekend.

The production features a roughly 70-person chorus, including 30 local children and youth singers, along with internationally acclaimed principal artists, Civic Ballet dancers and a nearly 40-piece orchestra. The production also features two-story sets.

Professional lead performers are now in San Luis Obispo, with staging underway alongside the community chorus and young performers.

The production also gives 30 Central Coast children and teens the opportunity to rehearse and perform alongside professional artists on the PAC stage.

“The Mikado” will be performed Oct. 17 and 18 at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo.