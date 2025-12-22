Orcutt firefighters rescue owl trapped in car grill

Firefighters came to the rescue of an unusual victim this morning when they freed a horned owl trapped in a car's front grill.

The owl was discovered stuck in the grill of a vehicle on Amethyst Drive in Orcutt. The vehicle owner found the bird this morning, though it remains unclear when the owl became trapped.

According to a social media post, firefighters assisted Animal Control, who spent about 30 minutes carefully cutting away parts of the grill to free the animal.

The injured owl was taken to Goleta for treatment by the Wildlife Care Network.

