Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Orcutt firefighters rescue owl trapped in car grill

Santa Barbara County crews spent 30 minutes cutting away grill parts to rescue the injured bird
Owl rescued from car grill in Orcutt.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire
Owl rescued from car grill in Orcutt
Owl rescued from car grill in Orcutt.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Firefighters came to the rescue of an unusual victim this morning when they freed a horned owl trapped in a car's front grill.

The owl was discovered stuck in the grill of a vehicle on Amethyst Drive in Orcutt. The vehicle owner found the bird this morning, though it remains unclear when the owl became trapped.

According to a social media post, firefighters assisted Animal Control, who spent about 30 minutes carefully cutting away parts of the grill to free the animal.

The injured owl was taken to Goleta for treatment by the Wildlife Care Network.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg