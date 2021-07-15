Pacific Coast Youth Football League hosts clinic Saturday

The Pacific Coast Youth Football League is preparing for its first season as an organization. The league is hosting a clinic on Saturday from 9:30 to 12 pm at San Luis Obispo High School.

San Luis Obispo High head coach Pat Johnston believes starting out young will make you a better player in the long run.

"I've always been of the opinion that playing tackle football at a young age is a positive thing, it allows these kids to gain social awareness and a sense of what it means to be on the field when the collisions aren't as high in impact. It helps when they get to high school, they know how to block, tackle... It keeps them healthier in the long run," coach said.

Former Mission Prep football player and current Miami Dolphin Patrick Laird will be at the skills camp Saturday to help lead the athletes.

"There are so many valuable lessons that youth football can provide, what I'm excited about is the continued increase in safety in the game, we're teaching kids out to tackle better, the technology in the helmets is better. It's a great experience for kids to come out here and have fun and then learn how to play football in a safe way," Laird added.

Saturday will give athletes the opportunity to look more into youth football here on the central coast.

"Saturday is going to be a great opportunity to experience what our program is all about, it's the reboot of youth football here on the central coast, meet players, coaches, Patrick Laird, it will be an opportunity for everyone to see what's happening," league coach Tom Franciskovich siad.