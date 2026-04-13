Part of the Oceano Dunes will temporarily close to camping and vehicle use

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area south of Arroyo Grande Creek will be closed to camping and off-highway vehicle use starting Tuesday, April 14.

According to a notice by the Oceano Dunes District, the temporary closure is due to a court ruling that prohibits motor vehicle use on the dunes.

The temporary measure will remain in place until the Habitat Conservation Plan and an Incidental Take Permit are issued.

Camping on the dunes is allowed until April 14, and any reservations for additional days will be refunded, including the Reserve California service fee.

In the meantime, day use and vehicles will still be allowed on the dunes north of Arroyo Grande Creek. Day use passes for Pismo State Beach will be limited to 1,000 and may be adjusted based on operational considerations.

For more information regarding the closure, visit the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area website.