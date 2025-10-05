Paso Fire hosts community open house

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services welcomed residents to an open house Saturday, marking the fourth time the department has opened its doors to the community.

"We're giving station tours. People can see what we do or where we live. On a day, in a life, you know, as the firefighters. We've got engine tours, as you can see behind me. We're showcasing everything inside all of our apparatus. We have some demos that we're going to be doing. We're going to be doing auto extrication," Battalion Chief Nate Bass said.

The open house also featured a free hot dog barbecue and a giveaway for kids, to promote fire prevention awareness and community safety.

The event provided Paso Robles residents with an inside look at the daily operations of their local fire department, allowing them to connect directly with the firefighters who serve their community.

