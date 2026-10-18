Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 46 East in Paso Robles

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Highway 46 East in Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police responded to the collision near the intersection of Mill Road on Oct. 16.

At approximately 10:27 p.m., dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision with injuries.

When officers arrived, they determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 46 East, east of Mill Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

The Paso Robles Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” plus their message to CRIME (274637).