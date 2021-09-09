Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Pioneer Valley gearing up for Templeton in week three

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:21 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 22:21:54-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."