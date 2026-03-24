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Pioneer Valley High School students to perform 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Broadway actor J.J. Niemann will perform a short set after opening night, and proceeds will fund a trip to Scotland.
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KSBY
Pioneer Valley High School students are performing "Fiddler on the Roof"
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Pioneer Valley High School Center Stage students are bringing the classic musical "Fiddler on the Roof" to the stage, featuring a special appearance by a Broadway guest star.

The shows will take place at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande on March 26 and March 27 at 7 p.m., and March 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. These performances will feature a live orchestra.

Broadway actor J.J. Niemann will perform a short set after opening night. Niemann is best known for playing Marty McFly in Broadway's "Back to the Future" and his various roles in "Hamilton."

Michael Vivar, a senior at Pioneer Valley High School playing the leading role of Tevye the milkman, is looking forward to the special guest.

"It makes me so excited to know that I am going to be able to perform with him, it's really a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to do something like this and I am really grateful for being able to do it," Vivar said.

All proceeds from this production will help support the cost of travel for students to attend the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

The production will remount at the Performing Arts Center at Pioneer Valley High School on April 16, 17, and 18 at 7 p.m. without orchestration.

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