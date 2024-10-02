A $2.3 million beautification project in Pismo Beach transforms James Way

James Way in Pismo Beach has been getting a facelift with new greenery and other improvements, but locals still have questions about the project.

Patrick Guoo’s route wasn’t always as scenic. Just a year ago, this stretch of James Way looked a lot different. That’s when the city launched a $2.3 million beautification project.

“When the project started, it was a very exciting time," Guoo said.

He recalls the old, worn-out landscape he once ran by.

City of Pismo Beach Picture taken before the project.

“The trees and the planters were all old and broken down," Guoo said.

The transformation included removing sections of concrete to make room for fresh greenery. At the latest City Council meeting, they also discussed collaborating with local artists to give the benches a makeover too.

“It creates that walkability and enhances the beautification and quality of life for all the residents in the area," Assistant City Manager Mike James said.

So far, locals are thrilled with the results.

“It's better than concrete," Guoo said.

But a question remains for some will the other side of the street see the same upgrades?

“I don't know if they're doing the exact same thing on the other side yet," Pismo Beach resident Darren Bellow said.

“They don't seem to be handling it the same way that they're handling this side," Guoo adds.

James says they haven’t forgotten about it.

“There's about approximately 50 trees that will be included still as a part of this project," James explains. “Almost where every cone is.”

James adds that an irrigation system will be installed, with city staff regularly checking in to ensure the plants thrive long-term.

The project, funded by the city’s general fund, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

