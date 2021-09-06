Pismo Beach businesses handle first holiday weekend with reinstated mask mandate

It’s no surprise businesses in Pismo Beach, specifically, those near the pier are seeing a lot of foot traffic because of the labor day holiday.

Labor Day is the first holiday weekend since the mask mandate was reinstated in San Luis Obispo County.

"You know it's a challenge for everybody in the state. We masked up before they did the mandate because we knew it was coming and we wanted all of our customers and our employees to feel safe,” said Cool Cat Cafe retail manager, Jennene Chambers.

Chambers said everyone who enters the restaurant whether it is to do some shopping or dine-in must be wearing a face-covering.

Just down the street businesses like Point Break Surf and Sport have signs in their entrances that read “no mask no entry.”

Employee Sara Bancescu said there were instances where customers would go inside without a mask.

"We immediately gave them disposable ones that are given for free at the register. So you can always find a disposable one at the register if you don't have one,” Bancescu said.

Business owners say although it has been challenging at times, for the most part, customers have been complying.

"We've been working through it our customers have been great they've been very respectful and our employees want to keep doing whatever it takes to keep people safe and happy,” said chambers.

The mask mandate applies to indoor settings so those who are outside or dining outdoors do not have to wear a mask.