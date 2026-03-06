Plan ahead: Spring Break camps for kids on the Central Coast

Spring break is coming up, and families on the Central Coast have plenty of ways to keep kids busy, from hands-on camps to free local adventures.

At City Farm SLO, kids ages 7 to 12 can experience life on an urban farm during the Junior Farmers Spring Break Camp. Campers help care for animals, plant crops and even prepare lunch using food grown right on the farm, while exploring the gardens and creek nearby.

Just a few miles away in Avila Beach, the Central Coast Aquarium is offering a spring break camp where kids can learn about marine life and ocean conservation through hands-on activities inside the aquarium.

Organizers say both programs focus on giving kids a fun way to learn about nature while getting outside and trying something new.

For families looking for free activities, there are several options around the region. Kids can try a 3D printing workshop at the San Luis Obispo County Library, climb the clock tower at the Santa Barbara Courthouse, or explore local beaches like the tide pools at Shell Beach.

Both the aquarium and City Farm SLO say there are still spots available for families interested in signing up.

Spring Break Camps in SLO county



