PLAYER TO WATCH: Morro Bay's Dylan Turner

MORRO BAY — KSBY'S Player to Watch in week three of the high school football season is Morro Bay senior Dylan Turner, who hasn't stopped grinding even in the midst of the pandemic.

"I've been working for this for a long time, with last year I didn't even know if we were going to have a season, I've been working since February for this season," Turner said.

"Dylan is the epitome of a hard worker. He has the greatest work ethic I've come across and I've been coaching for 16 years... I haven't seen anyone work as hard as him and as dedicated as he is. He knows all of the blocking rules for the offensive line... He's done a great job and he's an all-purpose back for us," Morro Bay head coach Jake Goossen-Brown added.

Turner hopes to leave a lasting legacy with the Morro Bay Pirates, providing that hard work really does pay off.

"I want to show that with hard work, anything is possible. When I was a sophomore, many people doubted me of being a varsity starter that young, I proved them wrong. I want to show others they can do the same."

What keeps him going is his dream of playing at the collegiate level.

"Playing at the next level, that's what I want to do. I want to prove everyone wrong who have said I can't do it."