Players to Watch: Cole Tanner

ATASCADERO — We continue our Players to Watch segment this week. Atascadero's Cole Tanner had a big game against Torres in week one with 105 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries and one reception for 14 yards in the Greyhounds home opener.

"Last week felt great, we've been talking about changing the culture here - with the help of teammates and coaches, we were able to accomplish that," Tanner added.

Tanner hopes to reach his goal of rushing 2,000 yards and play at the division one level on the west coast following his time at Atascadero.

Tanner and the Greyhounds look for win number two this season against Newbury Park.

"As a team, we're working for a league championship," Tanner said.