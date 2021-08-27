Players to Watch: Sheldon Canley Jr.

LOMPOC — Sheldon Canley Jr. is the player to watch for this week. He's hoping to have a strong senior year after committing to San Diego State University in the off-season.

"I decided to go to SDSU because I was not pressured but a lot of people expected me to go to San Jose because of my dad so I wanted to make my own path and legacy at another school. I liked it when I visited, a nice campus and environment, it will be a good fit, Canley said.

His father also played at Lompoc, then went on to play at San Jose State. Following his collegiate career, he played in the NFL for three years. Canley hopes to follow in his footsteps and make it to the NFL one day.

"He always pushed us, he was in the pros, he pushed us to get to the next level in college and the pros, he taught us everything we need to know."

The braves looking to make a run this season, and Canley credits a lot to his line for his success on offense.

"The line does a great job at opening up big holes for me to run through, and obviously speed kills so can't coach that."

He has been turning heads across the coast and is hungry to become the best running back Lompoc has ever seen.

"I wanna leave having a great impact, being one of the best running backs to be here, I want to accomplish that," Canley added.

