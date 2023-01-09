Potential flooding in areas near Arroyo Grande Creek, Oceano Lagoon at capacity

San Luis Obispo County's Office of Emergency Services is urging residents in low lying areas south of Highway 1 along the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel to be prepared to evacuate to higher ground should water levels continue to rise to flood levels.

Officials say the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel levees' integrity remains stable, however, intense rain is expected to continue through the end of today and any spill over or levee failure could happen quickly with little time for residents to be alerted.

They are asking residents around Oceano Lagoon to also be prepared for flooding and evacuation. The Oceano Lagoon has reached capacity. The ongoing storm will continue to fill the lagoon and potentially overflow into surrounding residential neighborhoods. Residents surrounding the lagoon should be prepared for flooding including potential for necessary evacuation.

Residents on property which may be affected should the Arroyo Grande Creek Chanel spillover or fail include:

All areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel for one mile and west of Highway 1

All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and south of Beach St.

North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel west of 19th St. south of Ocean St.

South of Pier Ave and west of Highway 1.

For more storm preparation information and locations to obtain sand and sandbags, visit ReadySLO.org.