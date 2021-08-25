Righetti football begins fall season vs. Lompoc

The Righetti warriors join in on the Friday night lights section this week in their first match-up of the season against Lompoc. The Warriors had to cancel their game against Bishop Diego in week zero due to a positive COVID-19 case but the warriors are finally ready to go for the fall season.

"We add to the list of adversity we have to overcome, we're ready to go - we're ready for all of the first game stuff that happens in every first game," head coach Tony Payne said.

"We faced a lot of adversity the last two years during the pandemic... My mindset was just on our guys, good things happen to good people. Just keep working," senior Ryan Boivin added.

The Warriors have had to take a total of 13 days off since the season began this fall but the team is approaching week one with a strong core of leaders on the team including 4-year Ryan Boivin.

"Without a doubt, the face of the franchise now is Ryan Boivin... He's playing on both sides of the ball, he sets the tone in practice every day," coach said.

The athletic ability of this team is at an all-time high. "Our athletes for sure, I don't think a Righetti class has ever been more diverse in athletes," Boivin said.

Righetti will be put to the test Friday against Lompoc who beat Paso Robles in dominant fashion in week zero.

"They're fast, they are absolutely fast, they are really well-coached. That kind of speed is impossible to simulate but we will do the best we can," coach Payne added.

Lompoc and Righetti square off on Friday for KSBY's game of the week.