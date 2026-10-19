Runners take on Cuesta College’s City to the Sea Half Marathon and 5K

Runners hit the road Sunday for Cuesta College’s City to the Sea Half Marathon and 5K.

The half marathon started at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo, taking runners through local landmarks, country backroads and the Bob Jones Trail before finishing in Avila Beach.

A separate 5K started and finished at the Avila Beach Resort, with much of the course offering views of the beach and harbor.

Runners received finisher medals and event T-shirts, with live music and community vendors waiting at the finish.