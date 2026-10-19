San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden gets spooky with ‘Boo-tanical’ Family Day

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden hosted its “Boo-tanical” Free Family Day, giving families a chance to celebrate the Halloween season while enjoying the outdoors.

Paso Robles resident Rachel Wilburn said the event offered families a chance to get out, dress up and do something different.

"It's just fun to get out and do something different. Out of the norm. Dress up."

The event featured nature-based crafts, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt and other activities. Costumes were encouraged, adding a little extra Halloween spirit to the day.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.