San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Candidates discuss issues faced by farmers in a candidate forum

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Candidates from districts 2 and 4 came together at a County Supervisor Candidate Forum and discussed their plans to address issues faced by farmers.

The forum was hosted by the San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau on Tuesday, March 31 at the Farm Bureau office.

The candidates at the forum included Michael Erin Woody, Jim Dantona, Jimmy Paulding and Adam Verdin.

They addressed multiple issues, such as water supply management, impacts of increasing diesel prices, and how immigration regulations could affect farm labor.

The Farm Bureau President, Matt Merrill, says the forum is beneficial for community members and farmers.

"They want to know how to cast their vote and want to know more about what our supervisors or potential supervisors are going to be doing for them and our community," said Merrill.

A video of the full forum will be available to watch on the San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau Facebook page and YouTube channel.