San Marcos High School breaks ground on $11 million wellness project

Santa Barbara Unified broke ground Monday on the Building Community Wellness Project at San Marcos High School, an approximately $11 million project focused on health career education and student well-being.

The project will replace four aging portable classroom buildings with three permanent buildings housing five specialized classrooms for the Cottage Health Careers Academy. New spaces will include science laboratories, a demonstration classroom with patient-bed learning stations, a permanent restroom facility and outdoor learning areas.

“These new spaces will let our Royals get hands-on experience, build confidence, and pursue health care careers that will allow them to live and work in their hometown,” Principal Dare Holdren said.

The project will also modernize the Elings Wells Family Wellness Center, where students and community members can access care and support.

“We are investing in spaces where students can learn, receive support, and prepare for careers that our community needs,” Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado said.

The project builds on the 2016 Measure I bond and combines district funding with support from the Royal Pride Foundation through a funding agreement established in 2023.

The Cottage Health Careers Academy has prepared San Marcos students for health care careers for more than 20 years.

The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2027. McGillivray Construction Inc. is the construction contractor, and Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects Inc. designed the project.