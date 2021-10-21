Watch
Santa Barbara man sentenced to life in prison for multiple counts of rape, other sex crimes

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Zachary Coughlin
Posted at 7:41 PM, Oct 20, 2021
A Santa Barbara man convicted of multiple rapes and sex crimes has been sentenced to the maximum of 20 years, to be followed by 125 years to life in state prison.

Zachary Coughlin, 44, an attorney, was convicted of penetration of an unconscious/intoxicated person, forcible oral copulation, forcible rape, rape of an unconscious/intoxicated person, and kidnap with intent to commit rape.

Authorities began investigating Coughlin in May 2020. He was initially arrested on suspicion of stalking a woman in Isla Vista. As part of that investigation, sheriff's officials say they found multiple videos that appeared to show Coughlin sexually assaulting several victims, and he was arrested a second time.

