Santa Maria Elks Car Show celebrates 30 years

A milestone celebration as the Santa Maria Elks Lodge hosts their 30th annual car show.

From muscle cars to modern builds, all kinds of striking cars were on display at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 20.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featured not only stunning cars but also food, refreshments, and a live DJ set by Vinylistics.

Santa Maria resident, Garfield Perry, says that he hadn't attended the car show in a few years, but knew he had to make it this year to spend time around people with similar interests.

Proceeds from the car show benefited the Santa Maria Elks charities.