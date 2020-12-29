Santa Maria physical education teacher continues to impact students virtually

2020 has been a difficult year for teachers teaching students from home and over zoom. Teachers are continuing to find ways to get creative in the virtual classroom to keep students engaged.

The physical education teacher at Tunnell elementary, Maurecia Rea-Clark has gotten very creative over the past few months with guiding her young students to stay active.

"My main goal was to find that way to connect with the kids. To keep them engaged and motivated and to let them know that I'm still here, not only to teach but to participate with them as well," Rea-Clark said.

Coach has a green screen in her living room and creates YouTube videos that her students can access any time. She creates dances and puts characters in the videos for her students to follow along.

"Families come up to me and say we go to your YouTube channel everyday and my kids always ask if there is new videos. It makes me happy to think the kids are still excited about school."

While this has been a difficult time for everyone, teachers are continuing to find ways to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find Coach Rae-Clark's YouTube channel here.