Shooting in Santa Maria seriously injured one

Posted at 11:29 PM, Nov 30, 2021
Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened on the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive.

One person suffered serious injuries.

Investigators are on scene. Police and fire crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details. Updated information will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.

