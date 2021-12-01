Shooting in Santa Maria seriously injured one

Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened on the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive.

Engine 2, BC2, SMPD and AMR on scene of a shooting 300 block W Newlove. One pt serious injuries. PD investigating. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DUk5alszXY — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) December 1, 2021

One person suffered serious injuries.

Investigators are on scene. Police and fire crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details. Updated information will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.