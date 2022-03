Tickets are now on sale now for the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the festival will be in-person starting April 29th until May 1st. Gates open from 12 noon - 10 pm daily

Pre-sale tickets are $12 for adults, $10 dollars for kids 6 to 11-years-old and kids under five get free admission every day.

You can purchase tickets here.