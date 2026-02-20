Santa Maria winery installs art vending machine for unique experience

Wine and art lovers, this is for you!

Visitors to Presqu'ile Winery in the Santa Maria Valley can now take home more than a bottle of wine — they can also collect a miniature piece of art.

The family-owned winery has installed an Ana Inciardi Mini Print Vending Machine in its tasting room, offering guests a creative new way to enhance their visit. The coin-operated machine dispenses original miniature art prints created by Ana Inciardi.

Each print is randomly selected, adding an element of surprise and collectibility to the experience.

Winery officials say they wanted to bring wine and art together in a fun, unexpected way, giving guests the chance to enjoy a tasting and leave with a small piece of original artwork. The vending machine adds a playful, hands-on twist to the traditional tasting room experience while spotlighting a local artist’s creations.

Visitors can try the Ana Inciardi Mini Print Vending Machine at Presqu’ile Winery, located at 5391 Presqu’ile Drive in Santa Maria.