Santa Ynez football star signs with Cal Poly

SANTA YNEZ — There is something sweet about local student-athletes getting recruited by local schools. Santa Ynez running back Logan Ast is taking his talents to the next level, walking on at Cal Poly this upcoming season. This opportunity became a reality because of this season, a season that almost didn't happen.

"This season was everything. It was a lot of hard work in the off-season, a lot of room to work out, run, do extra things, and grow. I had a chip on my shoulder to prove people wrong," Ast said.

He needed this season to prove himself to make it to the next level.

"COVID-19 was a blessing in disguise almost. It gave me time to prepare. I got bigger, stronger, faster and I got a better bond with my team," Ast added.

The hard work paid off for Logan. He broke record after record. He had the most rushing yards in a single game with 327 yards, the most receiving touchdowns in a game with three and the most rushing touchdowns in a game with four.

He finished the 2021 season with 90 carries, 726 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, 338 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

"I think he showed with hard work and dedication in the off-season and that's what's going to get you to the next level. I think so many kids in a small area like this fail to realize. They are used to being the big fish in a small pond, so when they get to the next level you're a small fish in a big pond. Hard work is going to separate you from others who aren't going to work hard," has coach Josh McClurg said.

In one year, Ast grew tremendously, he went from 165 pounds to 205.

"He made the decision around January of last year where he wanted to make sure he played at the next level, he made it a goal and stuck with it. The determination of that kid is something to be admired. Logan was more mature beyond his years because of that and the way he stayed dedicated to it," coach McClurg added.

Next stop: one hour away to play for the Cal Poly Mustangs.