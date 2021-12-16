Season of Hope: How your donations make a difference

For 10 years, KSBY viewers have supported our Season of Hope campaign. Community members answered our call for food, toy and financial donations.

I am highlighting some of our many partner organizations across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County, and how your donations make a difference in people's lives.

The holiday season is meant to be a joyful time. A time to sit around the dinner table enjoying a feast or to open presents on christmas day.

But it's not that way for many families on the Central Coast.

Marge Castle is the project coordinator for "Operation Santa" -- a SLO County Department of Social Services' program. "I would hate to have a child wake up on Christmas morning and not have anything under the tree because of circumstances."

Through Operation Santa, kids and young adults who have experienced abuse, neglect or poverty receive toys on their wishlist.

"We go to our wishlist that the children have submitted what they would like for Christmas... We go through that and we start filling the wishes as we receive the donations from Season of Hope... Three years ago we filled a little under a thousand wishes. last year it was 1,743 and we're almost at 1,900 so far."

Teens want gift cards while younger kids are asking for lego, dolls and bikes.

Food is also a most needed donation for the holidays. SLO Food Bank CEO, Garett Olson, says they need nutritious food.

"We're still seeing historic levels of food insecurity in our community."

When donating food, think whole grains and food with high protein, but low in sugar, sodium and fat content. "We supplement that with our inventory of fresh California grown vegetables (because) we know that we're not just filling bellies, we're also fueling minds."

Every food, toy and dollar donated can help make your neigbors' holiday season brighter.

"The family (who benefits) knows that people care, that the community cares and that is hope," says Castle.

All donations remain on the central coast. For more information, head to KSBY.com/SeasonOfHope. Donations are accepted through Friday, December 17.

