Several homes damaged, hundreds affected by sinkhole flooding in Orcutt area

Posted at 9:40 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 01:06:48-05

Santa Barbara County fire officials say 10-15 homes have been damaged due to sinkhole flooding in the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in the area of Orcutt near Union Valley Parkway.

No injuries were reported. Twenty homes have been evacuated and 500 more are affected. Roads have been closed in the affected area.

Fire officials remain on scene.

Flooding was reported in the area Monday afternoon and emergency crews were called back to the scene around 5 p.m.

