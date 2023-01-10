Several homes damaged, hundreds affected by sinkhole flooding in Orcutt area

Santa Barbara County fire officials say 10-15 homes have been damaged due to sinkhole flooding in the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in the area of Orcutt near Union Valley Parkway.

Flooding 4200 blk Hibiscus SM. 10-15 homes damaged. 20 homes evacuated. 500 homes affected. Sink hole @ U.V.P. No injuries. Roads closed in affected area with units remaining on scene. pic.twitter.com/qn8UuROANl — PIO (@PIOSBCFireInfo) January 10, 2023

No injuries were reported. Twenty homes have been evacuated and 500 more are affected. Roads have been closed in the affected area.

Fire officials remain on scene.

Flooding was reported in the area Monday afternoon and emergency crews were called back to the scene around 5 p.m.

