Sierra Hyland heads to Tokyo with Team Mexico

The game of softball will return to the Tokyo Olympics for the first time in 13 years. The sport was voted back in for this year's games and former Cal Poly Mustang and current Team Mexico softball player Sierra Hyland will competing in Japan this summer.

"Knowing that it got put back in, it was a great feeling because we knew we had a chance with the team we had that we could do something and possibly medal and achieve the dream of going to the Olympics," Hyland said.

The former Mustang will be representing Team Mexico in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Her grandfather was born in Mexico and she cannot wait for the opportunity to represent her family and Mexico in Japan.

"Me and him are very close, he's been one of my biggest fans since I was little, it's nice to represent him, his brother and sisters, my family, and Mexico... As a kid, I always dreamed to be on an Olympic team."

Hyland believes that the four years she played at Cal Poly from 2013 to 2017, have helped her get to this point in her career today.

"Creating the competitor that I am, I got to pitch a lot so I got a lot of practice being on the mound and being a silent leader, it's helped me get onto Mexico as well. I'm not vocal but I lead by the way that I play."

Hyland heads to Japan on July 6th to compete in the Tokyo Olympic games, best of luck to her and Team Mexico this summer!