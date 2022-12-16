SLODA to decide whether to charge biz owners accused of sexual assault next week

We have an update on the investigation into two San Luis Obispo County business owners accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

KSBY reached out to the SLO District Attorney's office Thursday. Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa Muscari says they will make a decision whether to file charges against Kin Coffee owner Julian Contreras and Nate's Barbershop owner Nate Abate some time next week.

Earlier this month, the DA's office received the SLO County Sheriff's Office report into allegations accusing Contreras and Abate of sexual assault. There were fewer than a dozen women who were interviewed about potential crimes that occurred.

Prosecutors are reviewing the report and evidence gathered to determine whether they can prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

If there are legal grounds to file charges, the DA's office will then consider the statute of limitations -- as the alleged crimes happened more than a decade ago. Only then can prosecutors determine whether to file charges.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates as it develops.