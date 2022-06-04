SLO Food Bank hosts Hunger Awareness Day Friday

Friday is Hunger Awareness Day across the nation.

The SLO Food Bank was out all across the county helping raise funds to help combat food insecurity on the Central Coast. It's the food bank's largest annual community event and fundraiser helping get more resources, as well as get those in need additional resources to fight hunger.

Since the start of the pandemic, the SLO Food Bank has seen their distributions double, sending out more than four million pounds of food last year alone.

The food banks says each dollar donated can turn into seven meals and donations matter now more than ever, due to current financial challenges like inflation.

"Inflation is crushing. It is absolutely hurting our community it's hurting us it's causing us to spend more money for the food that we buy. It's hurting our donor. It's causing less people to be able to give because they are putting that money into their gas tanks and into the refrigerator. It's driving more and more people to food insecurity so right now it really matters," says Garret Olson, CEO of SLO Food Bank.

Volunteers were at 10 separate locations throughout the county collecting donations Friday as well as distributing information on the cal fresh program.

KSBY presented a $5,000 donation to the SLO Food Bank from the Scripps Howard Foundation.