SLO Pickle Festival returns to Laguna Park

Local pickle fans flooded Laguna Park Saturday to relish the moment at a unique community celebration.

The 2nd Annual SLO Pickle Festival featured everything from artisan pickle vendors and cooking demos to games and live music from the "Brass Factory."

"We came out to have some great fun and enjoy all the pickles, some great macaroni salad we've just had and some coleslaw. And of course, the pickle beer. I mean, the music is great. The people are even better because they get so captured in what they're wearing," Michelle Gilsdorf said.

The festival also raised funds for "Meals That Connect," a local non-profit senior nutrition program that provides nutrition services to local seniors.