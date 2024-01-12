SLO Ranch Farms is getting very close to its grand opening

It’s almost time. Jamie Tejeda / Pardon My French owner

A highly anticipated project in San Luis Obispo is nearing completion and a number of local businesses are gearing up to finally move in.

“Our goal is to create not just a shopping center, but an experience,“ said Jacob Grossman, SLO Ranch Farms Operations manager.

Grossman oversees the development of SLO Ranch Farms - a concept born more than a decade ago by his uncle, Gary Grossman.

The project features 10,000 square feet of retail space and a 40-acre working farm, with hopes of keeping the San Luis Obispo tradition alive within the growing area.

Jamie Tejeda owns Pardon My French bakery based in Grover Beach and was one of the first businesses to sign on to the project nearly two years ago.

“I was born and raised in SLO, 4th generation it has always been my dream to have a business and then to have it in my hometown with all my family history - it’s really special for us,” said Teheda.

Tejeda says, it wasn’t an immediate yes to open a location at SLO Ranch Farms. With so many businesses closing their doors in recent years, she was hesitant.

But, after seeing the plans for SLO Ranch Farms, she says - it was a no-brainer. “We kept saying no and they kept asking and they said just let us show you this project. And they showed up and I looked at him and said - I would be stupid to not move into this spot.”

The project officially broke ground nearly two years ago and has faced some challenges, pushing out the opening date for nearly a year.

“There’s definitely been challenges in the construction over the past few years. We have seen 30-40 percent inflation numbers over the past 3 years as well as supply chain issues,” explained Grossman.

However, while the delays are frustrating, Grossman said the extra time will end up adding to the project's overall quality.

“We didn't want to rush building and make it generic. We wanted to make sure we had the right people in and give them the space and design that they wanted. So we slowed down construction a bit to give our tenants some time to catch up,” said Grossman.

SLO Ranch Farms aims to also serve as a a tribute to the farmland owned back in the late 1800’s. From keeping the original wood siding of a 100 year old barn to restoring a century old home at the site, the development is finally coming to fruition by this local family.

“We did this project with family and friends, we’re not a big box we’re not a big development, we’re not from out of town, we’re all locals who are investing in the community and we hope to shine for years to come,” said Grossman.

