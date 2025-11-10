Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Solo driver injured after hitting ambulance in Goleta

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a solo driver sustained major injuries after hitting an ambulance in Goleta. The incident was reported at 6:43 pm, on Hollister Avenue just west of Pacific Oaks Road.

Ambulance personnel were not injured, and the driver was transported by a secondary ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Westbound Hollister Avenue was temporarily closed for the traffic collision investigation and road debris cleanup, but was later reopened, according to SBCFD.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by CHP.

