Solvang nominated for ‘Best Christmas Town’ award

Solvang is once again in the running to be named one of the nation’s best Christmas towns.

The Santa Barbara County community has been nominated in The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Christmas Town.” Solvang won the category in 2025.

Public voting opened Oct. 14 and runs through Nov. 11 at 11:59 a.m. EST. Winners will be announced Nov. 19.

“We are always honored when Solvang is nominated as a ‘best Christmas town.’ It’s a reminder of why we do what we do, as a community, for our locals and visitors each holiday season,” Solvang City Manager Randy Murphy said.

The nomination comes ahead of Solvang Julefest, which runs Nov. 27 through Jan. 3.