Strong winds and and warming trend into the weekend

Residents in the Central Coast might have woken up Thursday to some moisture on their windshields, but it isn’t enough to help extinguish the Alisal Fire.

Cambria saw the most of that moisture, but other than that, in northern San Luis Obispo County they may seem some clouds but today will be clear and dry as part of a warming trend.

The trend will peak on Friday and Saturday before declining about 10 degrees in most areas by Sunday and through early next week.

Monday and Tuesday both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties experienced Wind Advisory level winds and Wednesday Santa Barbara County had an advisory beginning in the afternoon. However, no advisory yet for Thursday but strong winds and gusts abound.