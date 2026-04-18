The 21st annual Lompoc golf tournament returns to the Mission Club Golf Course

The 21st annual Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division's and Kiwanis Golf Tournament returned to the Mission Club Golf Course on Friday, April 17.

The tournament hosted a 4-person scramble for golf enthusiasts with varying skill levels.

The event also featured food, awards, and raffles.

The tournament was hosted by the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division and the Kawanis Club.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund and Kiwanis' work to enrich the lives of youth in Lompoc.