The Department of State Hospitals in Atascadero hosts the annual Career Fair

The Department of State Hospitals in Atascadero is hosting its annual career fair on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore career pathways in departments such as healthcare, food services, custodial, trade skills, administration and more.

Staff from the departments will be available to discuss their experience with participants.

The event will also share information regarding the application process and interviewing techniques.

Anyone who is currently working as a social worker, mental health specialist, registered dietitian, or rehabilitation therapist will have the opportunity to receive same-day job offers.

The event is open to the public, and children are welcome.

The Career Fair will take place at the Department of State Hospitals-Atascadero at 10333 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422.