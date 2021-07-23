The Orcutt National Little League is headed to state for the first time

The Orcutt National Little League is making history, heading to the state tournament for the first time. All three age groups: 10, 11, and 12-year-old teams will be competing this weekend.

The league is fundraising this week to afford travel expenses for the week-long tournament. The teams will be fundraising again on Friday in Orcutt on the corner of Clark and Bradley if local community members want to go out and support.

"I feel really good about it, I hope we win it... Instead of baseball being an eye sport, it's a team sport, all 12 players have to play it," little league athlete Nikolai Beruzco said.

"I feel like we're going to do great because of how good we've done throughout the other two tournaments we played in," little league player Gabriel Cordero added.

'We're going to work together, to get more runs then we're going to hold the other team," Beruzco said.

The 10-year-old team will play in San Diego, the 11-year-old team will compete in Aliso Viejo, and the 12-year-old team will play in Foundation Valley. The tournament begins on Saturday.