The South County Warming Center opens due to the chance of rain

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is opening the Warming Center in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, April 11, due to the high chance of rain.

The Warming Center is located at 1023 East Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

Check-in is from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. No entry will be permitted after. The center will close the following day at 7:00 AM.

Transportation to the warming center begins at 5:20 PM, and transportation drop-off begins on Sunday, April 12, at 7:00 AM.

Meals and services will be provided for overnight guests.

Pets are welcome at the Warming Center; proof of vaccination and license will be required.

Future information about the warming center is available on the 5Cities Homeless Coalition Facebook page.