Thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies delivered to San Luis Obispo for annual drop

It's that time of year again, Girl Scout Cookie season!

Today, San Luis Obispo welcomed semi-trucks carrying 70 thousand boxes of Girl Scout cookies for the annual Cookie Drop, hosted for the fourth consecutive year at Buckley Spring Storage.

Priced at six dollars per box, these treats not only tantalize the taste buds but also fuel the aspirations of young Girl Scouts throughout the region.

Gina Silva, Senior Director of Membership at Girl Scouts of the Central Coast, says every purchase or donation of a box of cookies contributes to troop goals;

"Remember, any box of cookies that you buy or you donate, those are counting towards girls goals and the rewards and also amazing opportunities to do troop trips, go on destinations, different things like that." Silva says.