UCSB's Rodney Boone selected in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by Cleveland

UC Santa Barbara continues to produce incredible talent. On Sunday, Michael McGreevy was selected as the 18th overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals. In the 2021 season, he posted a 9-2 record with a 2.92 era, recording 115 strikeouts.

On Monday, sophomore southpaw Rodney Boone was selected in the eighth round of the draft by the Cleveland Indians. He was taken with the 246th pick and will join fellow Gauchos Shane Bieber and Kyle Nelson in the Indians organization.

The Co-Big West Pitcher of the Year is the 52nd player selected in the Major League Baseball draft in the Andrew Checketts era.