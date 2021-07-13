Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

UCSB's Rodney Boone selected in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by Cleveland

items.[0].videoTitle
Rodney Boone
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 18:55:00-04

UC Santa Barbara continues to produce incredible talent. On Sunday, Michael McGreevy was selected as the 18th overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals. In the 2021 season, he posted a 9-2 record with a 2.92 era, recording 115 strikeouts.

On Monday, sophomore southpaw Rodney Boone was selected in the eighth round of the draft by the Cleveland Indians. He was taken with the 246th pick and will join fellow Gauchos Shane Bieber and Kyle Nelson in the Indians organization.

The Co-Big West Pitcher of the Year is the 52nd player selected in the Major League Baseball draft in the Andrew Checketts era.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Learn More
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today