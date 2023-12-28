Using a fireplace this winter? Local expert says having it inspected is critical

“In the winter," Arlene Winn of San Luis Obispo said, "I use [the fireplace] almost every night because it saves on putting on the heat."

There's nothing like the crackling sound of a fire in the winter, but experts at a 40-year-old family chimney sweeping business, are emphasizing the importance of prioritizing chimney maintenance.

“Like everything in this life, nothing lasts forever," said Sam Abrams, owner of Chimney Doctor in San Luis Obispo. ”We're so desensitized about what it is, but it's a controlled bonfire safely going through your home. So being installed correctly is of the utmost importance.”

Abrams believes that over half of the residents in San Luis Obispo County have fireplaces. But regardless of whether they’re gas or wood-burning, yearly inspections are key.

“It is preventative maintenance to make sure that everything is safe and ready to go,” Abrams said.

With the help of a small camera, Abrams conducts a 360-degree inspection through the venting system, revealing potential dangers

He explains how a burned piece of plywood sitting underneath a trace tub was not installed correctly, something that could have led to a serious house fire.

Improper installations happen 4 out of 10 times he said — posing serious risks. It's a burning nightmare that could easily be avoided with a professional inspection or vigilant homeowners checking for cracks or leaks.

“Sometimes we go to a house and the only thing that's left standing is the fireplace, the brick and mortar fireplace, and it's just in a heap of rubble, it's very serious stuff," Abrams said.

So, before you cozy up by the fire this winter, make sure your chimney is in top shape for a safe warm season and for Santa's smooth entry next year.