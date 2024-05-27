Warm and sunny week ahead

Hello Central Coast, hope you had a great start of the week and that you enjoyed Memorial day.

We experienced some warm conditions all throughout Monday, it looks like the high temperatures (especially in the inland valleys) and clear skies are here to stay for the rest of the week as well.

Before we get into the extended forecast, lets first take a look at the conditions for Tuesday.

Our South Coast will be looking at warm temperatures tomorrow following some fog in the morning, with partly cloudy skies the rest of the day.

Coastal valleys will be looking at some warmer temperatures reaching the 70s following a foggy morning and clear skies to enjoy throughout the day.

As for the interior valleys, much like what we experienced Monday, temperatures could reach up to 84 degrees.

Lastly for western beaches, some fog will roll out after 11am and make way to mostly clear skies with comfortable temperatures ranging from the low to high 50s.

Temperatures for the rest of the week look pretty comfortable. Highs will increase a bit each day bringing us towards the 90s for the interiors and the weekend temperatures and conditions look to remain on the warm side as well.

