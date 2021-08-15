Warm weather continues into Monday

Hot weather is still a concern across the far interior areas.

Warm overnight lows will continue again tonight for some areas with temperatures falling into the 70s to near 80 in addition to the heat stress.

An excessive heat warning is still in effect and will expire on Monday night.

Hot conditions will persist through Monday afternoon along with locally gusty onshore winds.

Cooler conditions with extensive night and morning marine layer clouds area expect by the midweeks and continue into next weekended bringing in cooler temperatures compared to this week.

Lingering low clouds will also continue along some of the beaches early afternoon. For the most part, the skies will be mostly sunny with just a few mid-level clouds.

On Tuesday temperatures will turn much cooler with increasing onshore flow and a deeper marine layer.

Highs on Tuesday will be several degrees below normal for much of the coast and valleys but remain a few degrees above normal for the far interior valleys.