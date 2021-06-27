Warmer temperatures to stay through mid-week

Triple-digit heat will continue through this upcoming week in our interior valleys but it won't stay forever.

Sunday was a much warmer day with places like Paso Robles hitting a high of 108. San Luis Obispo stayed in the low to mid-70s. Santa Barbara and Santa Maria also stayed in those low to mid-70s.

A hot air mass will settle into place through Monday as high pressure aloft builds into the region. Triple-digit heat will be common over the interior valleys. Above normal temperatures are likely to continue next week. There will be some relief mid-week in our interior valleys.

Slight cooling is expected across the valley and coastal areas but little change across the mountains.

As for winds, the main concern continues to be Sundowner winds across Southern Santa Barbara County. Advisory-level winds will continue through Sunday with gust peaking 40-55mph. The current wind advisory will remain in effect until early Monday morning.

A humid and showery weather pattern could develop between Tuesday and Thursday as moisture moves over the region.